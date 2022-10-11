Carrie Underwood sends “Hate My Heart” to country radio as her next single

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is going into the Denim & Rhinestones Tour with a new single: “Hate My Heart.”

The singer announced the news by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsing the song for the tour, which launches on Saturday in South Carolina.

Carrie co-wrote the song with Hardy, Hillary Lindsey and the album’s co-producer David Garcia. It’s about a woman who wants to hit the town after breakup but can’t help but be at home alone nursing her broken heart instead.

“‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album. I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time,” Carrie says in a statement, commenting that Hardy brought a “cool vibe” and “energy” to the track.

“Hate My Heart” is the second single off of Denim & Rhinestones following the lead single and top 10 hit, “Ghost Story.”

Carrie and opening act Jimmie Allen will embark on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour throughout October and November before taking a break through the end of the year. The tour resumes on February 2 in Miami.