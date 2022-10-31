AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood to perform at ‘American Music Awards’

todayOctober 31, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood is taking the stage at the American Music Awards. 

The country superstar will perform “Crazy Angels” off her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and inside the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The album is nominated for Favorite Album – Country; Carrie is the most-winning artist in this category. She is also up for Favorite Female Country Artist.

Carrie is among the first round of performers alongside Pink, Imagine Dragons and Yola. Yola will perform her song “Break the Bough,” which has been designated the Song of the Soul, a moment in the show that highlights an artist who uses the power of music and lyrics to bring social change.  

Among the other country nominees are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and more.

The AMAs will be hosted by Wayne Brady. It will air live from the Microsoft Theater in LA on November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trick-or-treat:-country-stars-celebrate-halloween
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Trick or treat: Country stars celebrate Halloween

ABC/Randy Holmes Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce are among the country artists getting into the Halloween spirit.  Dressed as Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Thomas took to Instagram Stories to whip up a concoction with his tequila, Dos Primos. Known as the "Spooky Tom," the cocktail is made of an ounce and a half of Dos Primos with grenadine, orange juice and a dash of activated charcoal to make it "real Halloween-y," topped off with […]

todayOctober 31, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%