AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood’s 7-year-old son, Isaiah, is just starting to realize she’s famous

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood has brought her two kids — 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob — on tour and into the studio with her throughout their young lives, so having a country superstar mom has never seemed all that weird to the boys.

Isaiah even sang a duet with his mom once: Carrie brought him into the studio while she was recording her holiday album, My Gift, and they sang “Little Drummer Boy” together for the record.

But now that Isaiah’s getting a little older, Carrie says it’s starting to occur to him that his mom has a pretty unusual job.

“He’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” the singer explains in a new interview on NBC’s TODAY. “He’ll go to school and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ And he’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

The boys are staying home this year while Carrie embarks on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, a trek that launches this weekend. However, she’ll bring them out to join her when they’re not in school and fly home in between shows to make sure they have plenty of mom time, even while she’s touring.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘snl’-vet-rob-schneider:-bill-murray-“hated-us”-when-he-returned-to-guest-host
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘SNL’ vet Rob Schneider: Bill Murray “hated us” when he returned to guest host

Another day, another negative headline about Bill Murray. Just days after Geena Davis detailed what she described as harassing behavior on the set of their 1990 comedy Quick Change, Saturday Night Live vet Rob Schneider is sounding off.  Rob, who starred on the sketch show from 1990 to 1994, described to SiriusXM's The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on Wednesday a tense guest-hosting stint Murray had during Schneider's run.  Quoting an unnamed colleague, Schneider said, "'Bill Murray is gonna come, he's gonna change […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%