National News

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19

todayOctober 22, 2022

Background
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and prevention tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, the agency announced Saturday.

Walensky is up to date on her vaccines and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the CDC.

She is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually, the CDC said in a statement.

CDC senior staff and close contacts of Walensky have been informed of her positive test and are taking “appropriate action to monitor their health,” the agency said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

