Check out the new Tina Turner “What’s Love Got to Do with It” Barbie

todayOctober 13, 2022

Tina Turner scored her first — and only — #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on September 1, 1984, when “What’s Love Got to Do with It” topped the chart. Tina’s late-career triumph — she was 44 when the song hit the top — has now been immortalized by … Barbie.

Mattel’s Barbie has launched a Tina Turner doll capturing the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at that moment in her career. Specifically, the doll is modeled after the outfit Tina wore in the video for “What’s Love Got to Do with It” — a denim jacket, leather miniskirt, fishnets and high heels. Her hair is big and spiky, just as it is in the video.

Tina has approved of the doll, saying in a statement, “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey.”

The doll is part of the Barbie Signature Music Series and is available now at Amazon, Target, Walmart and via MattelCreations.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

