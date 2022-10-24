Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor are gamers in real life and in Amazon’s new series ‘The Peripheral’

Amazon launched its latest series The Peripheral over the weekend, and for stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, it was a bit of art imitating life.
Based on sci-fi author William Gibson‘s book of the same name, the series has Chloë playing Flynn, a young woman who along with her brother Burton, played by Reynor, scrape a living in a near-future small-town America thanks to her skill as a VR gamer.
However, in testing out some bleeding-edge tech, Flynn exposes a real world and a deadly conspiracy from the future.
With that in mind, ABC Audio wanted to know how far Chloë’s real-life gaming experience goes. Simply put, if you’ve played the first-person shooter Modern Warfare 2, there’s a pretty good chance the actress has taken you out.
Chloë admitted with a laugh, “It’s funny, actually…I stopped tweeting for a long time, and then recently I started getting back into tweeting, and it’s because I was playing the Modern Warfare 2 beta, — we were actually playing together,” to which Reynor corrects, “We were killing it together!”
Chloë continues, “And I was really tweeting about it! And everyone was like, ‘Chloë’s gotten hacked again. Like what happened to her?’ I was like, ‘No, I just really I like the game but I don’t usually tell people about it.'”
She adds, “But Jack and I actually we play a lot together and it’s always been a big part of my life, gaming. So yeah, I’d like to say I think I’m good at it!” Reynor continues, “She is. I’ll second that.”
