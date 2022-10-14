Chomeo teases new “grown and sexy” album, talks importance of staying authentic

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Samsung

If there’s one thing Chromeo is going to do, it’s be authentic and that’s exactly how they want to be remembered by fans.

“‘Those guys never changed… those guys really, really did their thing and they stayed the course,'” David “Dave 1” Macklovitch, one-half of the Canadian electro-funk duo, tells ABC Audio.

Describing his relationship with bandmate, Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel, he adds, “We’ve been best friends since high school, right? I swear, if you saw us in high school, we’re the same as today. We’re like the same humor, the same the same duality, the same dynamic. Like, we just stayed the same.”

It’s that authenticity and desire to stay true to themselves that played a part in their decision to collaborate with Benjamin Moore for the announcement of the brand’s 2023 Color of the Year — Raspberry Blush, explained in a press release as “a saturated red-orange that enlivens our surroundings while awakening our senses with charismatic color. This vivacious color is unapologetic in its boldness as it encourages a confident color.” The collaboration included the debut of a groovy new song, named after the stunning color and a colorful video to match.

“For a band like us, we don’t do brand partnerships and deals with brands unless it’s going to feel really, really authentic,” Dave says, adding that he liked the idea to partner because he used to work at hardware stores as a kid. “I like that authenticity.”

This collaboration with Benjamin Moore gave fans a taste of the band’s new music, and they won’t have to wait too long for more.

“Next year for sure,” Dave says of when to expect Chromeo’s upcoming sixth album. “And we’re going to like actually release a number of singles starting at the top of the New Year… It’s definitely an adult album because we’ve been doing this for almost 20 years. So like the themes that we’re talking about are a little more grown and sexy.”