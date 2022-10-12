AD
Christina Aguilera has made a brand new music video for “Beautiful”

todayOctober 12, 2022

Courtesy RCA Records

Hard to believe that Christina Aguilera‘s Stripped turns 20 on October 22. Ahead of her fourth album’s milestone anniversary, she announced that she’s made an all-new music video for the standout track “Beautiful.”

The singer announced on Twitter that she’ll release the new clip on October 19 and that it will contain some updated messaging to reflect today’s struggles. “Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first,” she wrote and shared a teaser of the new video.

The clip opens to a bunch of young girls wearing teal, spandex-like outfits that show off their midriffs and legs.  They are all standing in front of their phones, which are mounted to large ring lights, as they apply dramatic makeup to their faces.

As the girls prepare, they are passively listening to messaging about maintaining the perfect figure, how to look “stunning” and, also, some sexist messaging from male podcasters who insist men have it harder than women.

The new video arrives next Friday.

“Beautiful,” the second single off Stripped, was released on November 16, 2002. The song won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and was also a contender for the Song of the Year Grammy. The single peaked in second place on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently RIAA-certified Gold.

The original music video explored the themes of eating disorders and bullying. It also gained traction for featuring a gay couple and a transgender woman. The song has since been ad

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

