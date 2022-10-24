AD
Mike FM Music News

Christina Perri gives birth to “magical double rainbow baby girl”

todayOctober 24, 2022

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile are officially a family of four after welcoming a daughter named Pixie, whom the singer hailed as “our magical double rainbow baby girl.” 

The “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Pixie’s birth. “She’s here! with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely,” Christina wrote alongside a photo of her breastfeeding her child. 

She added, “please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣pixie rose costabile.” Christina said her child was born on October 22.

Christina’s famous friends, including Meghan Trainor and Twilight star Ashley Greene, flooded her with well wishes.

Christina shares a four-year-old daughter, Carmella, with Costabile.

The term “rainbow baby” is used to describe children born after a pregnancy loss or stillbirth, both of which Christina suffered in 2020. The singer suffered a miscarriage in January 2020 and became pregnant later that year, but announced her daughter, Rosie, was “born silent” — or stillborn.

The singer sang about that heartbreaking experience and her struggles with postpartum depression after welcoming Carmella in her new album, a lighter shade of blue.

Christina previously told ABC Audio she felt “a sense of responsibility” to “really share my experiences” so she could help others.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

