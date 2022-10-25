AD
Buck Country Music News

CMA Awards 2022: Initial lineup of performers announced

todayOctober 25, 2022

Background
CMA/ABC

The first batch of performers for the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards has been announced.

The 56th annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, Nov. 9, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will be filled with performances from artists including Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.

Luke Bryan, who is co-hosting the show with Peyton Manning, will also take the stage to perform.

The night will open with a powerful with tribute to late country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Artists participating in the tribute performance have not yet been revealed.

The night’s star-studded performances will of course be filled with plenty of epic collaborations with fan-favorite country stars. Ballerini will sing her new song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME” with Clarkson and Pearce, HARDY and Wilson will take the stage to sing their duet “wait in the truck,” and Zac Brown Band will perform their song “Out in the Middle” with Allen and King.

Additional artists performing at the 2022 CMA Awards will be announced ahead of the show on Nov. 9.

The nominations for country music’s biggest night were revealed in September. Lainey Wilson leads this year, with six nods in major categories including album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, music video of the year, musical event of the year and new artist of the year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

