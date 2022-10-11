‘Come Get Your Wife’: Elle King to release first official country album next year

Sony Music Nashville

Elle King shares her story on her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife.

Set for release on January 27, the album blends Elle’s passion for pop and rock with country music as she honors her family’s roots growing up in Ohio, the state name lending itself as the first track on the album.

The track list also includes her record-breaking hit with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” and her current single with Dierks Bentley, “Worth a Shot.”

The album title is inspired by a comment someone made to her partner, Dan Tooker, when they were out one night at a bar and the person told him to “come get your wife.”

“All I can say is that this is what it is to me, this is what country is to me and this is what makes me feel a certain way,” Elle expresses in the album trailer.

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together. This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do,” she adds in a statement. “It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are – and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Elle broke into the country music scene in 2016 when she and Dierks teamed up on the #1 hit “Different For Girls,” which earned them a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. She’s also won an ACM Award for Music Event of the Year in 2020 as part of Miranda’s collaboration, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

She’s currently serving as a support act on Chris Stapleton‘s All American Roadshow Tour.