AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

‘Come Get Your Wife’: Elle King to release first official country album next year

todayOctober 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Sony Music Nashville

Elle King shares her story on her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife. 

Set for release on January 27, the album blends Elle’s passion for pop and rock with country music as she honors her family’s roots growing up in Ohio, the state name lending itself as the first track on the album.  

The track list also includes her record-breaking hit with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” and her current single with Dierks Bentley, “Worth a Shot.” 

The album title is inspired by a comment someone made to her partner, Dan Tooker, when they were out one night at a bar and the person told him to “come get your wife.” 

“All I can say is that this is what it is to me, this is what country is to me and this is what makes me feel a certain way,” Elle expresses in the album trailer

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together. This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do,” she adds in a statement. “It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are – and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Elle broke into the country music scene in 2016 when she and Dierks teamed up on the #1 hit “Different For Girls,” which earned them a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. She’s also won an ACM Award for Music Event of the Year in 2020 as part of Miranda’s collaboration, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” 

She’s currently serving as a support act on Chris Stapleton‘s All American Roadshow Tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

missing-georgia-toddler:-police-‘seized-evidence’-they-think-will-move-case-‘forward’
insert_link

National News

Missing Georgia toddler: Police ‘seized evidence’ they think will move case ‘forward’

Chatham County Police Department/Facebook (SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- As police in Savannah, Georgia, search for a toddler who mysteriously vanished nearly one week ago, the department said Tuesday that it's "seized evidence" that police think will "move this case forward." "We're now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us," the Chatham County Police Department said. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has been missing since Oct. 5. Chatham […]

todayOctober 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%