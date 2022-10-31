AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Crystal Lake’: ‘Friday the 13th’ getting a prequel series

todayOctober 31, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Peacock chose Halloween to announce it is crafting one of most famous scary movies of all time into series form. Crystal Lake will be a prequel series set around the titular stalking grounds of that hockey mask-wearing killer, Jason Voorhees.

Bryan Fuller, who produced NBC’s Hannibal prequel series, is calling the shots on the show. In a statement, he enthused, “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since.” He said he’s “thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake.”

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted, “Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-michael-buble-and-jewel
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and Jewel

Taylor Swift not only swept the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100, all 20 songs off her Midnights album and its "3am Edition" have landed on the chart. This means Taylor has sent 188 songs onto the Hot 100 and is now the artist with the third-most charting songs. The cast of Glee is in second place, while Drake is the act to beat with 278 charting singles. Taylor also reacted to sweeping the Hot 100's top 10 […]

todayOctober 31, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%