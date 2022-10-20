AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Dame Judi Dench calls out Netflix’s ‘﻿The Crown’﻿ for “crude sensationalism,” calls for disclaimer before episodes

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Add Dame Judi Dench to the chorus of critics speaking out about how Netflix’s The Crown portrays the British royal family.

In a piece for The Times published Wednesday, the English actress — who’s portrayed two past British queens in three different films — criticized the hit drama, writing, “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

Noting some of the suggested storylines for the show’s upcoming fifth season — “that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence” — Dench continued, “This is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

“No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged,” Dench added. “Despite this week stating publicly that The Crown has always been a ‘fictionalized drama’, the program makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.”

“The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers,” Dench concluded.

The Crown is based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who died September 8 at age 96 after a U.K.-record 70-year reign. Netflix has received broader criticism for its decision to debut the drama’s fifth season on November 9, coming as it does just two months after the late monarch’s death.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift-salutes-“magnificent”-food-network-star-ina-garten
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift salutes “magnificent” Food Network star Ina Garten

Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF Taylor Swift fans know that the superstar singer loves to cook and bake, and now she's paying tribute to the woman who taught her that doing so is a great way to relieve stress: Ina Garten. For a Food Network magazine cover story on Garten, known as the "Barefoot Contessa,"  various celebrities including Tina Fey, Julianna Marguiles, Nathan Lane and Jennifer Garner, wrote pieces praising the chef.  In her own piece, Taylor notes that […]

todayOctober 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%