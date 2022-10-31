AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard to play at finale of Formula 1 racing season next month

todayOctober 31, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Def Leppard recently announced plans for a massive 2023 trek with Mötley Crüe dubbed The World Tour, but the British hard rockers aren’t quite finished performing in 2022 yet.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have joined the lineup of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, which are held November 17 to November 20 in conjunction with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race, the final event of the Formula 1 season.

Def Leppard will perform on the final night of the event, Sunday, November 20. The concert series, which will also feature electronic music group Swedish House Mafia and rapper Kendrick Lamar, will be held at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this year, Def Leppard teamed up with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts for the expansive North American trek, The Stadium Tour. The Abu Dhabi concert is the band’s final show scheduled for 2022.

The World Tour kicks off February 18, 2023 in Mexico City and includes shows throughout Latin America and Europe.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

victim-of-50-year-cold-case-‘lady-of-the-dunes’-identified-by-police
insert_link

National News

Victim of 50-year cold case ‘Lady of the Dunes’ identified by police

Sheila Paras/Getty Images (BOSTON) -- The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, known as the "Lady of the Dunes," was officially identified on Monday almost 50 years after she was found dead. FBI investigators in Boston said the victim was Ruth Marie Terry, 37, of Tennessee. Terry's cause of death was a blow to the head, the FBI said. Her hands were missing, "presumably removed by her killer so she […]

todayOctober 31, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%