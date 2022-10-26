AD
Mike FM Music News

Derek Hough reveals Michael Bublé agreed to be his wedding singer while holding his newborn like a football

todayOctober 26, 2022

Of all the ways Michael Bublé could say yes to being a wedding singer, he had to do it while holding his newborn daughter like a football.

That’s according to Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough, who tells Entertainment Tonight that the Canadian crooner agreed to sing at his wedding while rehearsing for Monday night’s show.

“He literally walked up, and he had his beautiful newborn baby in his hand, and he was holding like a football — it was hilarious,” Derek began. “He was just like, ‘Hey so when are we getting married?’ And I was like, ‘Uh?’ And he was like, ‘Where? Where is it gonna happen? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet!’ He was like, ‘Well whenever it is, I’m there.'”

The pro dancer continued, “So, it’s done. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Hough is set to wed Hayley Erbert. It should be noted Erbert co-starred with Michael in his “Higher” music video, which was choreographed by Hough. Michael told ET about singing at the nuptials, “Hailey and Derek, those are my people. Anything they ever want, I’m there.”

Hough also reflected on his friendship with Michael and expressed, “I sometimes — I pinch myself. I’m like, ‘How are we buds now? How’d that happen?'”

He also revealed how the entire DWTS meshed with Michael. “Honestly, every single person that has met him today, after they’ve met him, they come back like, ‘He is just like the best guy ever,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know, right?,'” he expressed. “He’s just such a good dude! So, it was a pleasure having him here.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%