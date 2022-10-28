AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton retiring from “full-blown” touring: “I do not think I will ever tour again”

todayOctober 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton’s busier than ever these days, but there’s one aspect of her career that she’s dialing down considerably — touring.

“I do not think I will ever tour again,” Dolly tells Pollstar, “but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then.”

That could even mean a festival appearance or a long weekend with multiple sets, but lengthy, far-from-home performances simply don’t fit with her life right now, the singer says.

“I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy,” Dolly says. “I like to stay a little bit closer to home with my husband.”

After all, Dolly and husband Carl Dean aren’t as young as they used to be: At 76 years old, Dolly is healthy and energetic enough to be part of a wide variety of musical and on-screen projects, but she knows it’s important to be cautious.

“We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me,” she points out. “Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

rock-‘n’-roll-legend-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known for his dynamic singing, piano playing and wild performance style, has died at age 87. Lewis' passing was announced Friday in a lengthy statement posted on his official website. The Louisiana-born Lewis was part of Memphis, Tennessee label Sun Records' roster of influential rock 'n' roll artists during the late 1950s alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison. Jerry […]

todayOctober 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%