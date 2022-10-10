AD
Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa rallies for women in Iran: “Please don’t turn away, keep the world watching”

todayOctober 10, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards

Dua Lipa begged her social media followers to rally behind the women protesting in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Protests have gripped the country since Amini’s death, resulting in multiple casualties.

Dua called upon her Instagram followers to demand change in Iran and shared a carousel of photos providing an look at the civil unrest. “Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women’s rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest. Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the country’s morality police,” she wrote, including those women’s faces in her post.

Dua continued, “Just four young women out of more than 100 protestors to pay with their lives. An estimated 1,200 more are in police custody.”

“Please don’t turn away, keep the world watching. Every one of us can lend our platform and together we can make some f****** noise,” she rallied. “I stand with the women of Iran.”

Amini was on a trip to Tehran when the hijab police, also called the “morality police,” arrested her for not wearing the outfit that fully matched the Sharia-based hijab laws of the country. She was allegedly beaten to death while in custody.  

Protests erupted against the morality police and the Islamic Republic’s actions over the past four decades, with many calling for an end to the Iranian regime. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

