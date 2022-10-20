AD
Ed Sheeran reveals he was already writing the Bond theme when it went to Billie Eilish

todayOctober 20, 2022

Courtesy Darkroom and Interscope Records

 It’s no secret Ed Sheeran really wants to write a Bond theme. He revealed in a new interview just how close he came to fulfilling his dream. 

Ed was a guest on ﻿That Peter Crouch Podcast , where he confessed that losing the gig to ﻿Billie Eilish﻿ stung. “I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it,” he expressed, adding he was initially tapped to pen a Bond song in 2019.

“I was within a f***ing gnat’s pube of doing [the Bond theme], and they changed directors, and then they just changed scripts and that was it,” he remarked. “We’d done all the meetings, I started writing it.”

Danny Boyle had been tapped to direct the latest Bond film when Ed was approached to make the theme, but he exited production over creative differences. ﻿Cary Joji Fukunaga was then hired to take over for Boyle, and Billie was tasked with handling the movie’s theme.

She created the Oscar-winning track “No Time to Die,” which is the same name of the film. She is now the second-youngest winner to collect Best Original Song and the first person born in the 2000s to win an Oscar.

Despite having his dream crushed, Ed says he’s not letting sour grapes stop him from keeping the door open for another chance. “It they came back, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course, yeah,'” he declared.

Ed might have to wait a while before he knows for certain whether he’s singing for the next Bond film; franchise star Daniel Craig put down the martini glass and stepped away from the 007 mantle.

A new Bond has yet to be announced, and at this time, it is unknown when a new Bond film will hit theaters.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

