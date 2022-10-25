AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’ special on Disney+ will include special guests

todayOctober 25, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Disney+

Elton John‘s final U.S. show at Dodger Stadium on November 20 will be livestreamed on Disney+ and will include some surprises.

The artwork for the show has been unveiled and it reveals that the concert is billed as “featuring special guests.” Since the show is taking place in LA, and Elton is friendly with pretty much every celebrity you can think of, there’s no end to the possible guests who might show up. In the last few years alone, Elton’s collaborated with everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Miley Cyrus, to Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, to Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

The Dodger Stadium show will be a special full-circle moment for Elton, who famously played two concerts there in October 1975 to 55,000 people a night. They were the first concerts played in that venue since The Beatles in 1966.

The three-hour livestream gets underway with Countdown to Elton Live from Dodger Stadium, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, while the concert begins at 11 p.m. ET. In a statement, Elton says of the show, “To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me.”

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally,” he adds. “I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ozzy-osbourne-to-perform-during-virtual-ozzfest-as-part-of-metaverse-music-festival
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne to perform during virtual Ozzfest as part of Metaverse Music Festival

Harry How/Getty Images The next stop on Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" is ... the Metaverse. The Prince of Darkness' long-running namesake festival, Ozzfest, will be staged virtually during the upcoming Metaverse Music Festival, put on by the "virtual social world" Decentraland.  Ozzy will be giving a virtual performance and other artists will be announced. The Metaverse Music Festival will take place November 10-13. For more info, visit TheMetaverseFestival.io. Ozzy released […]

todayOctober 25, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%