Rev Rock Report

﻿Elton John, Mick Jagger, John Fogerty among stars paying tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

todayOctober 29, 2022

John Russell/CMA

Following the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis on Friday at age 87, a variety of well-known musicians and other celebrities have taken to social media to post message paying homage to the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer.

Among the famous artists who have paid tribute to Lewis are Elton John, The Rolling StonesMick Jagger and former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty.

“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today,” Elton writes. “He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories.”

Jagger’s tribute reads, “God bless you Jerry Lee … Your songs lit up my life!”

As for Fogerty, he posted a message that reads, “Sad to hear of the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis. I love his music and I was hugely influenced by his records and live performances which were always full of fire and inspiration! No one could touch him! God Bless you, Jerry Lee.”

John accompanied the note with a video clip of him performing with Lewis, as well as audio of a duet the two did on the CCR classic “Bad Moon Rising.”

Here are some more celebrity tributes to Lewis:

Ringo Starr: “God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood: “R.I.P. JLL the KILLER -What a man.”

KISSGene Simmons: “Sadly, One of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll has passed. A rebel to the end. RIP, Jerry Lee Lewis.”

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great Jerry Lee Lewis, your music and influence will shine on forever.”

Slash: “RIP #JerryLeeLewis”

Dennis Quaid, who portrayed Lewis in the 1989 biopic Great Balls of Fire: “Jerry Lee was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lot of Shakin” 500 years from now. I will miss him. God bless you Jerry Lee.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

