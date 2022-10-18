AD
Mike FM Music News

Elton John’s final tour now third largest in history

October 18, 2022

Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

﻿Elton John ﻿is currently embarking on his final tour, titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which is now the third highest-grossing tour in history.  

But, since the tour is far from over, Sir Elton may move up even higher on the list.

﻿Billboard ﻿reports the three-year trek, which spans 257 stops, has sold 4.5 million tickets so far. That amounts to $661.3 million in revenue.

This is only the third tour in history to surpass the $600 million dollar mark. ﻿U2﻿’s 360 Tour, which ran from 2009 to 2011, is the second-highest grossing tour of all time with a record $736.4 million. As for who the reigning champ is, that’s ﻿Ed Sheeran﻿’s Divide Tour, which amassed $776.4 million between 2017 and 2019.

It is unknown at this time if or when Sir Elton will eclipse either act and take over the top spot.

As for this current tour, Sir Elton has been adding new stops after emerging from the pandemic-related delay on the entire touring industry. He played 29 dates in North America this spring, then flew across the pond to perform 19 stops in Europe and is now back in North America for another run that covers 30 shows.

On this current leg, Sir Elton has played roughly 20 of these stops, which has added $133.4 million more to his coffers following the sale of 830,000 tickets. Attendance for his shows is also up by a whopping 192 percent, averaging about 41,513 attendees per stop. The tour is set to conclude next summer.

Across his entire career, Sir Elton’s tours have amassed $1.7 billion and sold 19.1 million tickets. With that, he is the highest-grossing solo act of all time in the Billboard Boxscore’s eyes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

