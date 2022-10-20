AD
Equestrian Competes at Southern Nazarene University

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to El Reno, Oklahoma, to compete in the Southern Nazarene University Horse Show. After two days of competition, the Mountaineers finished with the following results.

Day 1

Claire Cherrington – Reining – 6th place

Claire Cherrington – Open Western Horsemanship – 2nd place

Kaitlyn McAllister – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 6th place

Sophia Sachtleben – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 4th place

Jessica Pado – Level I Western Horsemanship – 6th place

Emmaleigh McElroy – Rookie B Western Horsemanship – 7th place

Day 2

Claire Cherrington – Reining – 6th place

Claire Cherrington – Open Western Horsemanship – 3rd place

Kaitlyn McAllister – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 4th place

Sophia Sachtleben – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 6th place

Gwen Rangel – Beginner Western Horsemanship – 5th place

Jessica Pado – Level I Western Horsemanship – 5th place

Emmaleigh McElroy – Rookie B Western Horsemanship – 5th place

Up next, the Schreiner Equestrian team will travel to San Marcos, Texas, to compete in the Texas State University-Hunt Seat competition.

Written by: Schreiner University

