Equestrian Competes at Southern Nazarene University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to El Reno, Oklahoma, to compete in the Southern Nazarene University Horse Show. After two days of competition, the Mountaineers finished with the following results.
Day 1
Claire Cherrington – Reining – 6th place
Claire Cherrington – Open Western Horsemanship – 2nd place
Kaitlyn McAllister – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 6th place
Sophia Sachtleben – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 4th place
Jessica Pado – Level I Western Horsemanship – 6th place
Emmaleigh McElroy – Rookie B Western Horsemanship – 7th place
Day 2
Claire Cherrington – Reining – 6th place
Claire Cherrington – Open Western Horsemanship – 3rd place
Kaitlyn McAllister – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 4th place
Sophia Sachtleben – Rookie A Western Horsemanship – 6th place
Gwen Rangel – Beginner Western Horsemanship – 5th place
Jessica Pado – Level I Western Horsemanship – 5th place
Emmaleigh McElroy – Rookie B Western Horsemanship – 5th place
Up next, the Schreiner Equestrian team will travel to San Marcos, Texas, to compete in the Texas State University-Hunt Seat competition.
Schedule
