Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Evan Perez of Schreiner University Men’s Golf, a freshman from Spring Branch, Texas, has been selected as the SCAC Men’s Golfer-of-the-Week for competition played from Wednesday, October 19 through Tuesday, October 25.

Perez tied for third and was tops among all SCAC golfers with his Tuesday round of even par 72, leading Schreiner to a third place team finish, at the rain-shortened Winstar Crusader Invitational in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Perez led the field with 15 pars and was one of just four players in the 74-player field to navigate the 6,998 yard, par 72 WinStar Golf Course at par or better.

