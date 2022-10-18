AD
Rev Rock Report

Ex-Wings drummer Denny Seiwell, Yes’ Billy Sherwood featured on new Life on Mars album

todayOctober 18, 2022

Spirit of Unicorn Music

Former Wings drummer Denny Seiwell and current Yes bassist Billy Sherwood are among the artists who have contributed to Shadows in a Jar, the sixth album by veteran guitarist and songwriter Earl KayossLife on Mars project.

Shadows in a Jar will be released November 18 and can be preordered now at CherryRed.co.uk, as well as multiple other online retailers.

Kayoss’ main Life on Mars collaborator is Fernando Perdomo, a veteran producer and guitarist whose credits include the star-studded 2021 album Ram On, a tribute to Paul and Linda McCartney‘s 1971 Ram record, and 2021’s Energy Overload, a collaboration with Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice. Seiwell also played on Ram On, as well as on the original Ram album.

You can check out a video for the Shadows in a Jar track “After All,” which features Sherwood on vocals, bass and drums, on Kayoss’ official YouTube channel.

Here’s the full track list of Shadows in a Jar:

“Ego”

“The Key”

“Stray Dog”

“After All”

“Technology”

“Rabbits”

“And Besides…”

“She’s Already Gone”

“Rock People”

“Nancy’s Finger”

“Only One”

“Hurricane Jane”

“Shadows in a Jar”*

* = bonus track.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

