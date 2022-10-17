AD
Ezra Miller facing 26 years in felony burglary case; pleads not guilty

todayOctober 17, 2022

Background
Miller from a April 2022 arrest/Hawaii County Police Department

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a burglary of booze the embattled Flash star allegedly committed in May.

Variety reports Miller and an attorney appeared remotely in Bennington, Vermont Superior Court; the actor faces 26 years behind bars if convicted on both burglary and petit larceny charges.

Miller was charged in August following an investigation into the break-in in Stamford, Vermont, close to the actor’s own home. It was the latest instance of Millie’s bad behavior, which previously included choking a female fan and arrests for harassment and assault in Hawaii.

In August, Vermont State Police showed up to Miller’s home in search of a mother and three young children who were reportedly staying there against the wishes of the children’s father. The trio was nowhere to be found. The cops were supposed to serve the star with an emergency care order following a Rolling Stone article that said the kids, aged 1, 4 and 5, were being kept in an environment where firearms and weed were present.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, recently said they were now seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” and wanted “to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with[their] past behavior.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

