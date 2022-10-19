Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 hit “Everywhere” back on ‘Billboard’ charts thanks to Chevrolet ad

Warner Records/Rhino

Thirty-five years after it release, the Fleetwood Mac song “Everywhere” is enjoying renewed Billboard chart success following its inclusion in a recent commercial for Chevrolet’s electric vehicle line.

The tune, which was written and sung by Christine McVie, has spent three weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales tally and has just entered the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #25.

In addition, “Everywhere” jumped from #7 to #3 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales tally.

According to data by Luminate, the track racked up 2.3 million streams and 5,000 downloads between October 7 and October 13, respective increases of 16% and 12% over the previous week.

“Everywhere” appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 album, Tango in the Night, which was the last studio effort recorded by the group’s full classic lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie. The song was also the band’s last single to break into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #14, while the album reached #7 on the Billboard 200.