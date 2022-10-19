AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 hit “Everywhere” back on ‘Billboard’ charts thanks to Chevrolet ad

todayOctober 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records/Rhino

Thirty-five years after it release, the Fleetwood Mac song “Everywhere” is enjoying renewed Billboard chart success following its inclusion in a recent commercial for Chevrolet’s electric vehicle line.

The tune, which was written and sung by Christine McVie, has spent three weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales tally and has just entered the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #25.

In addition, “Everywhere” jumped from #7 to #3 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales tally.

According to data by Luminate, the track racked up 2.3 million streams and 5,000 downloads between October 7 and October 13, respective increases of 16% and 12% over the previous week.

“Everywhere” appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 album, Tango in the Night, which was the last studio effort recorded by the group’s full classic lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie. The song was also the band’s last single to break into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #14, while the album reached #7 on the Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-out-for-student-loan-forgiveness-scam-attempts,-president-biden-warns
insert_link

Business News

Watch out for student loan forgiveness scam attempts, President Biden warns

(WASHINGTON) -- It could be a familiar call. "Hey, it's Elizabeth with Student Advisors," a warm, professional voice began in a voicemail left on Sept. 13, weeks after the Biden administration announced it would be offering up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for the nation's tens of millions of borrowers. "I'm just giving you a call in regards to your school loan. I do have you prequalified here for […]

todayOctober 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%