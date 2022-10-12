AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers among artists nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs

todayOctober 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of MTV

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the many acts that have received nominations for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Both bands will compete in the Best Rock category alongside former Oasis singer Liam GallagherThe Killers, Muse and Måneskin.

In addition, Foo Fighters’ Studio 666 comedy-horror film and their star-studded tribute concert honoring late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium are in the running for the Best Longform Video honor.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will take place November 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany and will air live on MTV throughout 170 different countries. The show will be available to stream globally on Paramount+ beginning November 14.

For more information about the event and to vote for your favorites, visit MTVEMA.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

raiders-wide-receiver-davante-adams-charged-with-misdemeanor-assault-for-pushing-worker-after-game
insert_link

Sports News

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing worker after game

Christian Petersen/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelancer working for Monday Night Football while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the crew member had to go to the hospital after Adams allegedly shoved him while the […]

todayOctober 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%