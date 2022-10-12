Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers among artists nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs

Courtesy of MTV

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the many acts that have received nominations for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Both bands will compete in the Best Rock category alongside former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Muse and Måneskin.

In addition, Foo Fighters’ Studio 666 comedy-horror film and their star-studded tribute concert honoring late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium are in the running for the Best Longform Video honor.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will take place November 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany and will air live on MTV throughout 170 different countries. The show will be available to stream globally on Paramount+ beginning November 14.

For more information about the event and to vote for your favorites, visit MTVEMA.com.