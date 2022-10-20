AD
Former official indicted for allegedly murdering journalist who investigated him

October 20, 2022

(LAS VEGAS) — A former Nevada county official accused of fatally stabbing a Las Vegas journalist who was investigating his office has been indicted by a grand jury on murder.

Robert Telles, 45, was arrested and charged last month in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who police said was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3.

He has now been formally indicted by the Clark County grand jury on the charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

The indictment, filed Thursday, alleges that Telles, “with malice aforethought,” killed German by stabbing him multiple times.

The murder was “willful, deliberate and premeditated,” and “perpetrated by lying in wait” for the 69-year-old German, the indictment alleged.

Telles, who served as the Clark County public administrator, blamed German for ruining his career in politics and his marriage, according to prosecutors.

Telles lost his bid for re-election following an investigation by German in the Review-Journal that exposed turmoil in his office and accusations of bullying, retaliation and an “inappropriate relationship” between Telles and a staffer.

Police said the day before German’s murder, Telles was seen approaching the journalist’s home, where he allegedly had an altercation with him.

On the day of the murder, Telles allegedly wore a disguise — described by police as a straw hat and reflective vest — before stabbing German outside his home, police said.

Telles was arrested on Sept. 7 after DNA evidence found by a SWAT team at his home linked him to the crime scene, police said.

Telles has been held without bail in Clark County Detention Center. He was denied bail again during a court appearance this week, despite his attorney’s argument that he is not a threat to the community or a flight risk, ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV reported.

Judge Karen Bennett-Haron said she will “reconsider” bail during the preliminary hearing, scheduled for Oct. 26, according to KTNV.

Telles’ term as public administrator didn’t expire until Jan. 1, 2023, though he was officially removed from office on Oct. 5, KTNV reported.

AD

Written by: ABC News

