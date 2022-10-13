AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

National News

Four students, one teacher injured in classroom fire

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(DINWIDDIE, Va.) — Four students and a teacher were injured after a fire broke out during a chemistry class at a Virginia high school, officials said.

A possible fire in a chemistry classroom was reported Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m. at Dinwiddie County High School in Dinwiddie, located about 40 miles south of Richmond, fire officials said.

Three students who suffered burn injuries in the fire were transported to a Richmond hospital, including one by air medical helicopter, Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said. A fourth student was treated at the scene for a minor burn injury, and a teacher was later transported to a local hospital, also due to a burn injury, the department confirmed.

The conditions of the hospitalized victims are not available at this time, fire officials stated.

“The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remain under investigation,” Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said in a statement.

The fire occurred during a demonstration and was confined to the classroom, according to Dinwiddie County Public Schools.

“The fire alarm was pulled and all students were immediately evacuated out of the building to their designated safe areas,” the district said in a statement.

Fire crews responded to the school within minutes of the emergency call, by which time the fire had been extinguished and all students and staff had been evacuated from the building, fire officials confirmed.

Students were dismissed before noon and will remain home on Thursday for remote learning. Students will be able to return to the school building on Friday and support services will be available, the district said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

world-bank-fight-against-poverty-fails-to-address-climate-impact,-critics-say
insert_link

Business News

World Bank fight against poverty fails to address climate impact, critics say

(WASHINGTON) -- The annual meeting of the World Bank, held throughout this week, spotlights the organization’s work to end poverty and support international development. This time around, however, the event coincides with a controversy that has elicited sharp criticism of the group’s climate policies and calls for the replacement of its president, David Malpass. Last month, when questioned on stage at a New York Times event, Malpass refused to say […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%