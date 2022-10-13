Four students, one teacher injured in classroom fire

Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(DINWIDDIE, Va.) — Four students and a teacher were injured after a fire broke out during a chemistry class at a Virginia high school, officials said.

A possible fire in a chemistry classroom was reported Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m. at Dinwiddie County High School in Dinwiddie, located about 40 miles south of Richmond, fire officials said.

Three students who suffered burn injuries in the fire were transported to a Richmond hospital, including one by air medical helicopter, Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said. A fourth student was treated at the scene for a minor burn injury, and a teacher was later transported to a local hospital, also due to a burn injury, the department confirmed.

The conditions of the hospitalized victims are not available at this time, fire officials stated.

“The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remain under investigation,” Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said in a statement.

The fire occurred during a demonstration and was confined to the classroom, according to Dinwiddie County Public Schools.

“The fire alarm was pulled and all students were immediately evacuated out of the building to their designated safe areas,” the district said in a statement.

Fire crews responded to the school within minutes of the emergency call, by which time the fire had been extinguished and all students and staff had been evacuated from the building, fire officials confirmed.

Students were dismissed before noon and will remain home on Thursday for remote learning. Students will be able to return to the school building on Friday and support services will be available, the district said.