Entertainment News

Gap releases statement on cutting ties with Ye

todayOctober 25, 2022

Good Morning America

Following Adidas’ announcement Tuesday that it was cutting ties with Ye, Gap released a statement reiterating why the company ended its partnership with the rapper last month.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” the statement reads. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

The statement continues, “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

There has been growing pressure on major brands to cut ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after he made antisemitic remarks on Twitter a few weeks ago.

Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency announced Monday that it would no longer represent the rapper, while film and television studio MRC said it would shelve a documentary on West.

Several reports have also stated that brands such as Balenciaga will no longer work with Ye.

Forbes confirmed Tuesday that with the loss of the Adidas partnership, Ye no longer has billionaire status.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

