AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

George Strait and Chris Stapleton add a second Nashville stadium show, thanks to fan demand

todayOctober 27, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait

George Strait and Chris Stapleton announced a six-date string of stadium shows for 2023 earlier this week — but it turns out, they’re going to make it seven.

The two acts are adding a second date at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, due to fan demand. The new date will be on Friday, July 28, one day before the originally scheduled July 29 show. Little Big Town will open the show, along with all the other 2023 stadium dates that George and Chris have previously announced.

The King of Country’s last official tour took place in 2012, and since then, he’s performed occasional one-off shows and headlined a Las Vegas residency. But when he made the initial announcement for his new dates earlier this week, he told Billboard that teaming up with Chris and Little Big Town just felt like a natural fit for 2023.

“It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year,” George explained. “I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harry-styles-is-a-washed-up-squid-merman-in-new-“music-for-a-sushi-restaurant”-music-video
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles is a washed-up squid merman in new “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video

Columbia Records Harry Styles' chaotic new music video takes a page from Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit" and The Little Mermaid. In it, he is a fish out of water -- literally -- and everyone wants to eat him. Harry released the visual for "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" on Thursday, which depicts him as a half-squid and thickly-bearded merman that was washed ashore and into the clutches of three men who catch and serve seafood for […]

todayOctober 27, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%