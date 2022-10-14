AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Mike FM Music News

Get your “Bad Blood” pumping with new Taylor Swift workout program on Apple Fitness

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

You’ll soon be able to work out your body and emotions thanks to the new Apple Fitness+ Taylor Swift workout program.

The platform announced Thursday that it has designed a series of new workouts around her music, which includes her forthcoming Midnights album.

“Get ready to sweat, Swifties. In our next Artist Spotlight, you will be able to work out to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from her monumental new album Midnights,” the platform revealed on Instagram

Fans can jam to Taylor while will working out with Apple Fitness instructors on the treadmill, while doing high-intensity interval training or practicing yoga. For yoga, songs on the workout playlist include the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) deep cut of “Breathe” featuring Colbie Caillat, the Taylor’s version of “Wildest Dreams” and two mystery songs off the Midnights album.

The treadmill workout features more upbeat songs, such as her new versions of “Love Story” and “Red.”  The playlist also includes some mystery Midnights tracks.   

Finally, the HITT course features a shorter playlist, with songs like “You Need to Calm Down” and “22.”

It appears there are only three workout programs available right now, based on the Instagram reveal.

Taylor joins a growing list of artists who have their own Apple Fitness+ workout program. Previous artists to be highlighted by Apple include Elton JohnKaty PerryQueen and BTS.

﻿Midnights ﻿arrives next Friday, October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“the-biggest-cherry-on-top”:-cmt-artists-of-the-year-reflect-on-the-recognition-after-big-career-year
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

“The biggest cherry on top”: CMT Artists of the Year reflect on the recognition after big-career year

Courtesy of CMT Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes and Luke Combs were the men and women of the hour at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Wednesday night: all six artists were feted for their massive year at the forefront of the country genre. “It feels like all the hard work is finally coming to fruition,” says Lainey, a first-time honoree who had her breakout year in 2022. “I […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%