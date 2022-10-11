Glass Animals matches The Weeknd’s ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ Hot 100 record with “Heat Waves”

ABC Audio

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” has tied the record for most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band’s breakout single just entered its 90th week on the all-genre singles chart, matching the high-water mark previously set by The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” in 2021. Prior to “Blinding Lights,” the record belonged to Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive,” which spent 87 weeks on the Hot 100.

If “Heat Waves” appears on the Hot 100 next week, Glass Animals will officially take the record.

“Heat Waves” was originally released in 2020 as a single off Glass Animals’ album Dreamland. It hit #1 on the Hot 100 in March 2020, taking a record-breaking 59 weeks to reach the top spot.