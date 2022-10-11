AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Mike FM Music News

Glass Animals matches The Weeknd’s ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ Hot 100 record with “Heat Waves”

todayOctober 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC Audio

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” has tied the record for most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band’s breakout single just entered its 90th week on the all-genre singles chart, matching the high-water mark previously set by The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” in 2021. Prior to “Blinding Lights,” the record belonged to Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive,” which spent 87 weeks on the Hot 100.

If “Heat Waves” appears on the Hot 100 next week, Glass Animals will officially take the record.

“Heat Waves” was originally released in 2020 as a single off Glass Animals’ album Dreamland. It hit #1 on the Hot 100 in March 2020, taking a record-breaking 59 weeks to reach the top spot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carrie-underwood-sends-“hate-my-heart”-to-country-radio-as-her-next-single
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood sends “Hate My Heart” to country radio as her next single

Capitol Records Nashville Carrie Underwood is going into the Denim & Rhinestones Tour with a new single: "Hate My Heart."  The singer announced the news by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsing the song for the tour, which launches on Saturday in South Carolina.  Carrie co-wrote the song with Hardy, Hillary Lindsey and the album's co-producer David Garcia. It's about a woman who wants to hit the town after breakup but can't help but be at home alone nursing her […]

todayOctober 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%