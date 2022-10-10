AD
Buck Country Music News

Glow Live: Brett Eldredge announces holiday tour dates

todayOctober 10, 2022

Warner Music Nashville

Brett Eldredge has that “glow.”

The country singer is bringing his Christmas-themed Glow Live Tour to cities across the U.S. The 14-date trek launches with a previously announced three-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville November 25-27. His show on November 27 will be live-streamed.

Throughout the month of December, Brett will continue spreading Christmas cheer with two-night stays in New York’s historic Beacon Theatre and the Chicago Theatre in his home state of Illinois before closing out the tour with a pair of shows at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. 

Brett will also appear in Washington, D.C.; Cleveland, OH; Indianapolis, IN; St. Louis, MO; and Grand Prairie, TX, performing holiday classics and original songs off his two Christmas albums, Glow and Mr. Christmas

“GLOW Tour is comin and it’s the biggest it’s ever been! Which ones ya comin to!?” Brett writes on Instagram.

The first Glow Live Tour took place in 2016 following the release of Glow. Tickets for the 2022 tour go on sale Friday.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

