Green Day announces 25th anniversary ‘Nimrod’ reissue

As previously teased, Green Day has announced a Nimrod reissue in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary.

The package will be available as a three-disc CD and five-LP vinyl collection on January 27. In addition to the original album, the reissue includes a host of previously unreleased demos, as well as a full live recording from a 1997 concert in Philadelphia.

Among the demos is a recording of an unreleased Green Day song called “You Irritate Me,” which you can listen to now via digital outlets, and a cover of Elvis Costello‘s “Alison.”

Nimrod, Green Day’s fifth album, was originally released October 14, 1997 — 25 years ago today. The record has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA, and spawned the singles “Hitchin’ a Ride” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

