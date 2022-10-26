Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup

C3 Presents

Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona.

Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to headline day two of the fest. The Black Crowes are also on the February bill.

The festival’s lineup also includes Weezer, The Offspring, Marcus Mumford, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris.

The Innings Festival coincides with the beginning of Major League Baseball’s spring training. In keeping with the baseball theme, the festival will feature appearances by a number of MLB greats, including Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy and Dontrelle Willis.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 27, at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit InningsFestival.com/arizona.