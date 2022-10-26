AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
C3 Presents

Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona.

Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to headline day two of the fest. The Black Crowes are also on the February bill.

The festival’s lineup also includes Weezer, The Offspring, Marcus Mumford, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris.

The Innings Festival coincides with the beginning of Major League Baseball’s spring training. In keeping with the baseball theme, the festival will feature appearances by a number of MLB greats, including Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy and Dontrelle Willis.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 27, at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit InningsFestival.com/arizona.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

james-cameron-slights-superhero-films,-again
insert_link

Entertainment News

James Cameron slights superhero films, again

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images In an interview with The New York Times, Avatar series director James Cameron took another shot at the current box office superstars: superhero movies. Cameron groused, "When I look at these big, spectacular films -- looking at you, Marvel and DC -- it doesn't matter how old the characters are, they all act like they're in college." He continued, "They have relationships, but they really don't. They […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%