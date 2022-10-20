AD
Entertainment News

Grey Poupon weighs in on Olivia Wilde dressing controversy with its Don’t Worry Dijon

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
ABC News Photo Illustration

Olivia Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis may have called a former nanny’s rumors about them false, but one ingredient of her story is getting stronger: Wilde’s salad dressing. 

And now the mustard brand Grey Poupon is layering on the snark because of it. 

The nanny claimed this “special dressing” that Wilde reportedly made for her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, reportedly made Sudeikis jealous enough for him to lay under her car to make her late for a meet-up with her Don’t Worry Darling leading man. 

Again, both Wilde and Sudeikis called the allegations false, but as reported, Wilde recently raised eyebrows when she posted the actual recipe, cribbed from Nora Ephron‘s book Heartburn. “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the recipe said in part. 

The mustard brand evidently heard about it and is now offering a limited edition Don’t Worry Dijon. On Instagram it displayed a picture of the newly redesigned bottle, complete with new branding and the cheeky tagline, “Made with Style.”

Grey Poupon invited users to stay tuned to see how they can win their own bottle of the stuff. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Katharine McPhee

Taylor Swift's Midnights comes out Thursday night and Twitter says the album is the most anticipated of all time. People tweeted about the album 1.6 million times in the first three days following its announcement. Fans are most excited about her "Snow on the Beach" collab with Lana Del Rey, "Lavender Haze" and "Karma." We may finally know why Dua Lipa was palling around with comedian Trevor Noah and accidentally sparked dating rumors. Turns out he was a recent […]

todayOctober 20, 2022

