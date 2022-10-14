AD
Entertainment News

‘Halloween Ends’ makes more than $5 million in sneak peeks as Jamie Lee Curtis announces Killer Reels contest

todayOctober 14, 2022

Universal Pictures

It seems fans were eager to watch Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode cross paths with Michael Myers one last time. Deadline reports Halloween Ends made more than $5.4 million from Thursday night sneak peek screenings ahead of the film’s official opening Friday.

And in keeping with the spirit of the slasher franchise, fans will have a chance to meet Curtis — in VR — thanks to Meta’s Killer Reels challenge.

Fans can upload their scariest videos using the Halloween Ends Facebook page or by DMming @HalloweenMovie on Instagram. Curtis will choose the lucky winner who will get to hang out with her in the Metaverse. “I might be saying goodbye to Laurie Strode, but I’ll be saying hello to one lucky fan in VR,” she said in the announcement.

The custom Reels can be submitted until October 21; Curtis will choose the winner of the contest.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

