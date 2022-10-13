AD
Rev Rock Report

Happy 75th birthday to Sammy Hagar!

todayOctober 13, 2022

Credit: Leah Steiger

Here’s wishing a very happy 75th birthday to the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar.

In celebration of the milestone, Hagar will be playing the third and final show of his annual Birthday Bash concert series on Thursday night at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hagar first found rock stardom in the early ’70s as the lead singer of Montrose. After leaving the band in 1975, Sammy forged a successful solo career that saw him score such hits as 1982’s “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy” and 1984’s “I Can’t Drive 55.”

Hagar found even greater success when he joined Van Halen in 1985, replacing founding frontman David Lee Roth. Sammy appeared on four chart-topping albums with the group before exiting Van Halen in 1996.

Since then, Hagar has toured and recorded with his longtime backing band The Wabos, the supergroup Chickenfoot — featuring ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani — and, most recently, The Circle, which also features Anthony, plus drummer Jason Bonham and Wabos guitarist Vic Johnson. If that wasn’t enough, Hagar is a business mogul whose interests have included Cabo Wabo Tequila and the Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill franchise.

Hagar’s latest album, which was recorded with The Circle, is titled Crazy Times and was released last month.

As previously reported, AXS TV is celebrating Sammy’s 75th birthday with a 24-hour programming block that kicked off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. During the marathon, 41 episodes of Hagar’s AXS TV show Rock & Roll Road Trip will be shown.

In between episodes, AXS TV is airing special content that includes birthday wishes from some of Sammy’s friends, among them Sebastian Bach and Foreigner/Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

