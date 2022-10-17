Harrison Ford reportedly joins the MCU with ‘Thunderbolts’

ABC/Marvel Studios

What was recently a rumor has apparently come to pass: Harrison Ford is going from a galaxy far, far away, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Marvel is characteristically tight-lipped, Variety reports Ford will replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Disney+ series Thunderbolts.

Based on a Marvel Comics title, Thunderbolts sees Ross collecting a team of supervillains for impossible missions.

Marvel head Kevin Feige recently assembled his super team at the D23 expo: Sebastian Stan will reprise as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Julia Louis-Dreyfus will again play La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine; and also returning from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent. David Harbour will be back as The Red Guardian, joining Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster. Hanna John-Kamen will reprise her Ant-Man and Wasp character Ava Starr/Ghost.

It had been reported that Ford, 80, was approached by Feige at D23, where the superstar was promoting the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Ross isn’t just the team’s leader — the relentless pursuer of The Hulk becomes what he most hates: a powerful, scarlet-hued version of the beast known as Red Hulk.

Hurt, who passed away in March, played Ross multiple times in the MCU, even before that was officially a thing, starting with 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. He last appeared in 2021’s Black Widow.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.