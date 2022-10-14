AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

Harry and Meghan reportedly asked Netflix to “walk back” contradictions in their own upcoming series

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently trying to get their own story straight.

According to Page Six, Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair’s upcoming streaming documentary “were confused” by apparent “discrepancies” between what they said on camera and Harry’s own words in his upcoming memoir.

A source familiar with the project told the publication, “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue. Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

It seems the couple wanted to edit out comments they made about Prince William and his wife, Kate, and King Charles and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort.

Juicy.

The docuseries is set to drop in December.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

meghan-trainor-to-debut-new-music-video-exclusively-on-‘candy-crush-saga’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor to debut new music video exclusively on ‘Candy Crush Saga’

Courtesy Candy Crush Saga Hard to believe the popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga is turning 10. To celebrate, they teamed up with Meghan Trainor to go big during their birthday celebration. Meghan has a new music video out for "Made You Look," but you can only watch it on the Candy Crush app when it drops. The clip will remain exclusive on Candy Crush Saga for 24 hours starting Thursday, October 20, at 8 a.m. ET.   The music video also draws inspiration […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%