Entertainment News

‘House of the Dragon’ season finale leaks online days before premiere

todayOctober 21, 2022

Ollie Upton / HBO

It appears some fans of House of the Dragon could not wait to find out what will happen to the Targaryens.

The season finale, titled “The Black Queen,” leaked online early Friday morning, Deadline has confirmed. It was meant to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max Sunday night.

“We are aware that the 10th episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites,” an official HBO spokesperson said. “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday.”

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

The actors found themselves the subjects of a viral meme moment recently when an interview segment about the cocktail they prefer — a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it — was spread widely throughout TikTok.

Now Google is in on the joke. Searching the words “Emma D’Arcy,” “Olivia Cooke” or “Negroni Sbagliato” on the site will cause an animated pop-up of D’Arcy and Cooke’s arms cheers-ing while dressed in their signature House of the Dragon costumes. How stunnin’, as Cooke would say.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

