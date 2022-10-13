AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Rev Rock Report

Humble Pie releasing eight-disc collection, ‘The A&M CD Box Set,’ in December

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
A&M/UMe

Humble Pie will release an expansive, eight-CD collection — The A&M CD Box Set (1970-1975) — featuring remastered versions of the seven albums the legendary English blues-boogie band issued on the A&M label, on December 2.

The A&M CD Box Set will be similar to Humble Pie’s nine-LP A&M Vinyl Box Set (1970-1975), which was released in 2017, although the new collection will offer an extra disc featuring 14 bonus tracks, including B sides, rarities and more, five of which are unreleased.

The albums featured in the package are 1970’s Humble Pie, 1971’s Rock On and the Performance Rockin’ the Fillmore live album, 1972’s Smokin’, 1973’s Eat It, 1974’s Thunderbox and 1975’s Street Rats.

Humble Pie was formed in 1969 by Small Faces singer/guitarist Steve Marriott; Peter Frampton, lead singer and guitarist of The Herd; Spooky Tooth bassist Greg Ridley; and drummer Jerry Shirley. Frampton left the group to pursue a solo career in 1971. He was replaced by Clem Clempson, of the band Colosseum, who played with Humble Pie until its 1975 breakup.

Humble Pie’s most successful album was Smokin’, which peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold for sales of 500,000 in the U.S. The album included the song “Hot n’ Nasty,” which reached #52 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song “Big Black Dog,” a non-album track from 1970 that was Humble Pie’s first single released on A&M, has been made available as an advance track from The A&M CD Box Set. The tune also appears on the collection’s disc of bonus tunes.

You can preorder the CD box set now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-john-waite-documentary,-‘the-hard-way,’-premiering-in-december
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

New John Waite documentary, ‘The Hard Way,’ premiering in December

Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures John Waite is the subject of a new documentary titled John Waite -- The Hard Way, which will premiere on December 6 via a variety of on-demand streaming services. The film will also be released on DVD and Blu-ray at Amazon.com. The documentary features candid interviews with the 1980s pop-rock star shot during the COVID-19 shutdown, while the singer was dealing with the isolation and inability to […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%