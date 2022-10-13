Humble Pie releasing eight-disc collection, ‘The A&M CD Box Set,’ in December

A&M/UMe

Humble Pie will release an expansive, eight-CD collection — The A&M CD Box Set (1970-1975) — featuring remastered versions of the seven albums the legendary English blues-boogie band issued on the A&M label, on December 2.

The A&M CD Box Set will be similar to Humble Pie’s nine-LP A&M Vinyl Box Set (1970-1975), which was released in 2017, although the new collection will offer an extra disc featuring 14 bonus tracks, including B sides, rarities and more, five of which are unreleased.

The albums featured in the package are 1970’s Humble Pie, 1971’s Rock On and the Performance Rockin’ the Fillmore live album, 1972’s Smokin’, 1973’s Eat It, 1974’s Thunderbox and 1975’s Street Rats.

Humble Pie was formed in 1969 by Small Faces singer/guitarist Steve Marriott; Peter Frampton, lead singer and guitarist of The Herd; Spooky Tooth bassist Greg Ridley; and drummer Jerry Shirley. Frampton left the group to pursue a solo career in 1971. He was replaced by Clem Clempson, of the band Colosseum, who played with Humble Pie until its 1975 breakup.

Humble Pie’s most successful album was Smokin’, which peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold for sales of 500,000 in the U.S. The album included the song “Hot n’ Nasty,” which reached #52 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song “Big Black Dog,” a non-album track from 1970 that was Humble Pie’s first single released on A&M, has been made available as an advance track from The A&M CD Box Set. The tune also appears on the collection’s disc of bonus tunes.

You can preorder the CD box set now.