AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“I am back as Superman”: Henry Cavill thanks fans as he makes his return official

todayOctober 24, 2022

Background
share close
AD
HBO Max/Warner Bros. Pictures

In what won’t be news if you stayed for the end-credits to Black Adam — or if you came across spoilers about it — Henry Cavill will be returning to the DC universe as the Man of Steel.

In an Instagram video post that began with an image of himself once again dressed as the Last Son of Krypton, Cavill admitted he “waited until the weekend was over” to give people a chance to see the movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and reveal his big news.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” the lantern-jawed English actor said. He teased, “The image you see on this post, and what you’ve seen in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come.”

Cavill added, “there’s a lot to be thankful for, but most of all, thank you for your support and for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

The actor was referring to the fact there hasn’t been a proper sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel. Prior to the post-credits stinger for Black Adam, however, Cavill appeared as Superman in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and the re-cut Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which debuted on HBO Max in 2021.

Cavill captioned his post, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed…”

The rumors of a Man of Steel sequel began coming to a boil as Johnson promoted Black Adam. The superstar pushed hard for a storyline that would put the two god-like characters on a collision course — which is just what the post-credits scene teases.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elle-king-to-embark-on-2023-a-freakin-men-tour
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Elle King to embark on 2023 A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk Elle King is hitting the road.  Accompanying the release of her new album, Come Get Your Wife, Elle is embarking on the headlining A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour in 2023. The two-month trek takes her to theaters around the country, beginning and ending in Louisiana. The tour launches on February 14 at The Fillmore in New Orleans and concludes on March 25 in Bossier City, visiting the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater […]

todayOctober 24, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%