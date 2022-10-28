AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Amy Schumer back to host ‘SNL’, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ conjures a record, and more

todayOctober 28, 2022

Inside Amy Schumer star Amy Schumer will host Saturday Night Live for the third time on November 5 with musical guest Steve Lacy, the NBC late-night sketch comedy show announced on Thursday. Schumer previously hosted the NBC show in October 2015 and May 2018. There will be a third consecutive SNL on November 12 with guests not yet announced…

Hocus Pocus 2 set a record for streaming minutes by a movie. Nielsen says the Disney sequel, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, had the most-watched debut for a streaming movie ever since it started keeping track — 2.7 billion minutes viewed in its first week on Disney+ after its September 30th premiere. Disney+’s Encanto was the previous champ, with 2.2 billion minutes…

1923, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel for Paramount+, will debut December 18 exclusively on Paramount+, the streamer revealed on Thursday. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star the series, which takes place in the new titular year. The series’ official description reads, “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918″…

Sources tell Variety that The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper will appear in the upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Details of his role are being kept under wraps. He joins Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, who reprise their roles from 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Kathryn Newton has been re-cast as Cassie Long, Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s daughter, who, based on the film’s trailer, invents a gadget that sucks the gang into the Quantum Realm and puts them face to face with Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania buzzes into theaters February 17, 2023. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

