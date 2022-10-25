In Brief: ‘Call Me Kat’ pauses after death of Leslie Jordan, and more

AD

Deadline reports Fox has paused production on Call Me Kat following the death of Leslie Jordan, who portrayed Phil, the head baker at a cat café run by the show’s titular character, played by Mayim Bialik. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood on Monday. He was 67. The Will & Grace and American Horror Story alum completed work on a total of nine episodes. Thursday night’s, titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” will air as scheduled and will include an “in memoriam” tag…

HBO on Monday released a teaser trailer for season 4 of Succession, along with an announcement that the series will return in the spring of 2023. The clip opens with Brian Cox‘s media magnate Logan Roy responding to the news that his children Shiv, Roman and Kendall — played respectively by Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong — were plotting against him. “Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” he says, before declaring, “I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies.” The teaser also shows the “rebel alliance” of Shiv, Roman, and Kendall meeting up with their older sibling Connor — played by Alan Ruck — and Matthew Macfadyen‘s company executive Tom Wambsgans, who went behind his wife Shiv’s back to warn Logan about the plot, asking Shiv if she wants to “talk about what happened.”…

Apple TV+ subscribers will be paying a little more for the streaming service, according to 9to5Mac. Apple explained the move by noting that the service, “started at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.” Current subscribers will see their bills go up two bucks a month to $6.99 starting with their next billing cycle. Apple Music subscribers will also feel the pinch, with a $1 increase to $10.99 per month, while the family plan will rise from $14.99 to $16.99. Apple cited higher music licensing costs for the increase…

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, will take their romance to the big screen with starring roles in director Pawel Pawlikowski‘s next movie, tentatively titled The Island, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, loosely based on a true story, follows an American couple who turn their backs on civilization in favor of a secluded, deserted island paradise. However, “a self-styled countess” who plots to build a hotel on the island spoils their Eden and, “Psychological warfare ensues between the countess and the American couple as sexual infidelity, betrayal and eventually murder takes place among the island interlopers,” per the outlet…