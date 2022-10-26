AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Cause of death for ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane, and more

todayOctober 26, 2022

The cause of death has been revealed for beloved Harry Potter series star Robbie Coltrane. According to U.K.’s Mirror, the Scottish actor’s death certificate reported he passed away last on October 14 from multiple organ failure. He was 72. The performer, born Anthony Robert McMillan, also reportedly suffered from obesity and diabetes, as well as sepsis and a lower respiratory infection…

Jules Bass, who along with Arthur Rankin Jr. produced the beloved stop-motion Christmas classics like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, has died. Variety reports Bass’ daughter confirmed that her father passed away Tuesday at 87 years old, at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York. Rankin passed way in 2014…

Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams has been tapped for a role in season thre of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in a recurring role, according to Entertainment Weekly. He’ll play “a documentarian with a particular interest in the case,” per the streamer. Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s for 12 seasons, is returning to direct and appear in a season 19 episode. He’ll next be seen next in Your Place or Mine, alongside Reese Witherspoon, due out in 2023…

HBO has renewed the financial drama Industry for a third season, the cabler announced on Tuesday. The series, per HBO, gives “an insider’s view of the blackbox of ‘high finance’ through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern — played by Myha’la Herrold — a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs.” Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung also star. Industry wrapped up its second season on September 19. The first two seasons are currently available for streaming on HBO Max…

Written by: ABC News

