Entertainment News

In Brief: Jesse Williams returning to ‘Grey’s’, and more

todayOctober 18, 2022

Jesse Williams will reprise his role as Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital physician Dr. Jackson Averyis one more time. He’ll be guest starring on a Grey’s Anatomy episode titled “When I Get to the Border,” set to air November 3, according to Entertainment Weekly. Williams will also direct the episode. Williams left Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular last spring after 12 seasons, though he returned for a cameo in the season 18 finale, when it was revealed his character would move to Boston to take over the family foundation…

Loving‘s Ruth Negga, Yesterday‘s Himesh Patel and Beauty and the Beast‘s Luke Evans have been tapped to star in Good Grief, the feature directorial debut from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy, according to Deadline. The movie follows Marc Dreyfus, who enters into a comfortable marriage in order to distract himself from the loss of his mom. However, the loss of his husband forces Marc to face his grief, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self discovery, according to the outlet. Better Things and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel‘s Celia Imrie, BPM Beats Per Minute and Spring Blossom‘s Arnaud Valois, Game of ThronesDavid Bradley and Jamael Westman also star…

Fox has given an early second season renewal to its upcoming animated comedy Grimsburg, according to Variety. The series features Jon Hamm as the voice of down-on-his-luck detective Marvin Flute, who “must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.” Grimsburg doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but is expected to launch in 2023…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Two Wyoming college wrestlers have been seriously injured when they were ambushed in a gruesome attack by a grizzly bear while hunting over the weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday in Cody, Wyoming, when the two men encountered the bear at close range while they were in heavy cover antler hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest, the Wyoming Game & Fish […]

todayOctober 18, 2022

