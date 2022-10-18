AD
Entertainment News

It’s slime time: ‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ unleashed on gaming platforms Tuesday

todayOctober 18, 2022

If you’ve ever wanted to bust ghosts — or be one — Illfonic’s new Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed might just be for you.

Launching Tuesday on the Epic Games Store for PC gamers, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One platforms, the title lets players strap on a proton pack and hunt the haunters in a 4 vs. 1 setup. Conversely, the game also allows players to play as a ghost trying to get the better of the boys (and girls) in gray.

Gamers can play solo with A.I. allies and enemies, but there’s also a multiplayer option.

Fans of the Ghostbusters movies will feel right at home at locations like the professional paranormal investigators and eliminators headquarters, as well as Ray’s Occult, the bookstore owned by Dan Aykroyd‘s Dr. Raymond Stantz. Of course, players will also have at their fingertips all the iconic ghost busting equipment as seen in the films.

Aykroyd, the co-creator and co-writer of the first two Ghostbusters films, lends his voice to his character, as does his co-star Ernie Hudson, reprising as Winston Zeddemore.

It’s the perfect fix for Ghostbusters fans until an upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters.

