Entertainment News

James Corden says he’s feeling “zen” about the incident at Balthazar restaurant

todayOctober 21, 2022

Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

James Corden is speaking out following an incident at a New York restaurant that almost got him banned.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” Corden tells The New York Times in his first public statement since Balthazar owner Keith McNally called him “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history. “I was there. I get it. I feel so zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us.”

The Late Late Show host says that he “hasn’t read anything” that McNally has posted but does plan to acknowledge the backlash on his show next week.

“I haven’t really read anything. It’s strange. It’s strange when you were there. I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it,” he says, adding that “it feels like such a silly thing to talk about.”

Earlier this week, McNally detailed Corden’s alleged rudeness to staff in an Instagram post, saying that he would be refusing service to him in the future.

After the post went viral, McNally shared a new post saying that Corden called him and “apologized profusely.” “All is forgiven,” McNally wrote, adding that he was reversing the ban.

Following Corden’s latest comments to The Times, however, McNally got back on Instagram Fridayand laid into Corden for denying any wrongdoing. “[H]e should at least admit he did wrong,” McNally wrote. “If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

